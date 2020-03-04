Process of appointment of CIC, IC in advanced stage: Govt

The process of appointment of the chief information commissioner (CIC) and one information commissioner has reached an advanced stage, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The assertion assumes significance as the transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief since Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11 this year and is at a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against a sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC).

"In respect of the Central Information Commission, the appointment process has been conducted duly as and when vacancies were required to be filled up and has not been at preliminary stage," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel. The Supreme Court vide its order dated December 16, 2019, pertaining to fill up the vacancies in the Central Information Commission, has inter-alia directed that the government complete the process of appointment in three months, he said. "The process has reached an advanced stage for appointment of the chief information commissioner and one information commissioner in the Central Information Commission," the minister said.

The central government is fully committed to implement the Right to Information (RTI) Act in respect to public authorities under it, he said. Each state government is responsible for implementation of the Right to Information Act in respect to the public authorities in the states concerned, Singh said in response to a question whether the appointment of the commissioners and other chiefs is at a preliminary stage..

