Left Menu
Development News Edition

Process of appointment of CIC, IC in advanced stage: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
Process of appointment of CIC, IC in advanced stage: Govt

The process of appointment of the chief information commissioner (CIC) and one information commissioner has reached an advanced stage, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The assertion assumes significance as the transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief since Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11 this year and is at a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against a sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC).

"In respect of the Central Information Commission, the appointment process has been conducted duly as and when vacancies were required to be filled up and has not been at preliminary stage," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel. The Supreme Court vide its order dated December 16, 2019, pertaining to fill up the vacancies in the Central Information Commission, has inter-alia directed that the government complete the process of appointment in three months, he said. "The process has reached an advanced stage for appointment of the chief information commissioner and one information commissioner in the Central Information Commission," the minister said.

The central government is fully committed to implement the Right to Information (RTI) Act in respect to public authorities under it, he said. Each state government is responsible for implementation of the Right to Information Act in respect to the public authorities in the states concerned, Singh said in response to a question whether the appointment of the commissioners and other chiefs is at a preliminary stage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020