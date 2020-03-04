Left Menu
Bahais in Iran deprived of most civil services: Indian Bahai body

Bahais in Iran are deprived of most basic civil services such as loans from banks, cashing a cheque or buying property after the introduction of Iranian national identification card there, a body representing the community in India has said. The Baha'i international community is deeply concerned by the surge in persecution by the Iranian authorities against the Baha'i community recently, particularly a disturbing institutional decision impacting Baha'is across the country, it said.

"By restricting applicants of the new Iranian national identification card to select only one of the four recognized religions -- i.e. Islam, Christianity, Judaism or Zoroastrianism -- those belonging to other faiths, including Baha'is, are forced to either lie about their beliefs or remain deprived of the most basic civil services, such as applying for a loan, cashing a cheque, or buying property," the statement said. Moreover, a court there has ruled that all of the properties belonging to the Baha'is be confiscated on the basis that Baha'is have "a perverse ideology” and therefore have no “legitimacy in their ownership” of any property, it said.

This outrageous decision is despite the fact that Baha’is have been resident in the area and owned properties there for generations, reaching as far back as the mid 1800s, the statement issued by the office of public affairs of the Bahais of India, the statement said. "The Baha'i International Community is alarmed by the recent wave of persecution against the Baha'i community in Iran and calls upon the international community to shine a spotlight on these issues which represent a major further deterioration," said Bani Dugal, Principal Representative of the Baha’i International Community..

