Bags containing 31 pairs of gold bangles, 5.1 kg silver, cash

Ten plastic bags containing Rs 4.88 lakh in cash, 31 pairs of gold bangles and 5.10 kg silver were found at the Guwahati railway station, officials said on Wednesday. The unclaimed cash and valuables were found at the parcel siding area of the station on Tuesday morning, they said.

The plastic bags did not have any labels and were first detected by the staff working in the parcel siding area, Northeast Frontier Railway's CPRO Subhanan Chanda said. The items have been handed over to the Railway Police Force (RPF), the officer said.

RPF officials said they are yet to determine the value of the recovered gold and silver..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.