Every divisional, sub-divisional hospital in zones should have isolation wards: Rlys on COVID-19

The Indian Railways has issued directives to all its chief medical officers on prevention and care for coronavirus and said that every divisional, sub-divisional hospital of the zones should have isolation wards in their premises. It also instructed hospitals to treat fever-related cases with care separately from other patients. India has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

"Persons having fever should be separated from other patients, preferably there should be a separate counter/ward with specific signage for fever cases and medical staffs deployed at such areas should have proper protective gears. "Every divisional/sub-divisional/hospital of the zone should have isolation ward fever-related cases for treating suspected coronavirus cases with availability of necessary protective gears," it said.

The central government as well as various state governments are conducting training programmes on prevention of coronavirus and railway doctors and paramedical staff should invariably be nominated for such courses, it said..

