Border Management Authority Bill passes in Parliament

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the passing of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill by the National Assembly, in Parliament, on Monday.

"The BMA Bill is long overdue. I welcome the passing of the Bill by the National Assembly. The BMA will enable the country to manage its borders in a manner that facilitates trade and plugs holes in our porous borders.

"These porous borders lead to, amongst others, illegal crossing of people, illicit goods, drugs, trafficking of people, particularly of women and children, and stolen vehicles," Minister Motsoaledi said.

The BMA will also simplify the management of border posts or official gates of entry as it will streamline the red tape at the border posts by establishing one command structure covering the responsibilities of up to eight different government agencies that are currently operating in the border environment.

Minister Motsoaledi said that the department has been preparing for the implementation of the BMA through the Project Management Office.

The Project Management Office has been working with other government departments and agencies to ensure its speedy implementation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

