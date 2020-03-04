Left Menu
Haryana Police reunite 2381 missing children with their families in 2019

A total of 2,381 missing children were reunited with their parents by Haryana Police in 2019, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday.

Haryana Police reunite 2381 missing children with their families in 2019
Representative Image.

A total of 2,381 missing children were reunited with their parents by Haryana Police in 2019, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday. Among the traced missing children, 1,150 were boys and 1,231 were girls. Some of these children had been missing for a long time.

Disclosing the information here, Yadava said that police has been playing a significant role in tracing out missing children and reuniting them with their parents. "The police department has been playing a significant role in tracing out missing children and uniting them with their parents," he said.

"Out of the total, 1,929 missing children were traced and reunited by district police teams and the remaining 452 were re-united by the Anti Human Trafficking Units of State Crime Branch," he added. The DGP said that the prime objective of this programme was to trace and reunite missing children with families to prevent child trafficking and from persons who tried to engage them in begging and other anti-social activities.

"Under the drive, police visited public places like railway stations, bus stands and religious places, besides the institutions such as shelter homes to search for children who may have separated from their parents. Our trained personnel screened all the missing children and extracted the required information from them which helped in reuniting them with their parents," he said. This drive to reunite the missing children is being conducted by the Haryana Police with the support of the Women and Child Development Department, Labour Department, Child Welfare Council and various NGOs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

