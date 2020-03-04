Left Menu
Senzo Mchunu welcomes appointments of two heads for DPSA

The NSG plays a significant role in leading initiatives for public service training and development for the purpose of professionalizing the Public Service through the learning and development of public officials.

“The NSG is accordingly an enabler in the development of a capable state by ensuring well capacitated public servants who serve citizens professionally and industriously,” Minister Mchunu said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the new Cabinet appointments of Yoliswa Makhasi as the Director-General of the department and Busani Ngcaweni as the Principal of the National School of Government (NSG).

Minister Mchunu said the appointments come at a time when the 6th Administration expects this portfolio to provide a visionary and strategic approach based on the fundamentals of what a Public Service should deliver in working towards a capable, ethical and developmental state to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality as identified in the Presidential Priorities for this administration.

"We require well-run and effectively coordinated state institutions with skilled public servants who are committed to the public good and are capable of delivering consistently high-quality services while prioritizing the nation's developmental objectives.

"We, therefore, welcome the two new Heads of these Departments to provide leadership in ensuring that public servants are the change agents, enablers and facilitators of integrated good governance and public administration towards meeting the goals of the 6th Administration," Minister Mchunu said.

The NSG plays a significant role in leading initiatives for public service training and development for the purpose of professionalizing the Public Service through the learning and development of public officials.

"The NSG is accordingly an enabler in the development of a capable state by ensuring well capacitated public servants who serve citizens professionally and industriously," Minister Mchunu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

