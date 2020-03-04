Mizoram Assembly Budget session adjourned sine die

The 17-day Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday. Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo announced the sine die adjournment after giving a brief report on the proceedings of the session that had begun on February 17.

The Assembly passed the 2020-21 annual Budget of Rs 10,081 crore and Rs 3,391 crore supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 fiscal, which were presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga who also holds the Finance portfolio. It passed six bills, including The Mizoram (Registration of Tourist Trade) Bill, 2020, The Mizoram (Land Revenue) (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Of the 71 private member resolutions that were admitted, the House unanimously adopted resolutions on religious freedom and settlement of Brus. It also adopted a resolution on Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Parliament.

At least 13 papers, including The Mizoram Education (Transfer and Posting of School Teachers) (Amendment) Rules, 2020 were laid in the House. "Of the 439 starred questions, 421 were admitted and 18 rejected. A total of 191 questions were placed in the list of business and 46 were answered while 145 were not," Sailo said.

A total of 249 unstarred questions were received out of which 230 were admitted and 19 rejected, he said. The Assembly also mourned the deaths of former deputy speaker Lalthankunga and ex-member C Lalsangzuala.

The speaker thanked the members for maintaining decorum in the House..

