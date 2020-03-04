Wearing masks not the only solution: Javadekar on coronavirus

After 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said wearing masks is not the only solution and urged people to take all precautionary measures. On reports of shortage of masks, Javadekar told media here, "Wearing masks is not the only solution and is not necessary for everyone. Other things are, keeping your hands clean, taking precautions in public places, and doing namaskar."

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.