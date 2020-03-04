Number of beds in isolation ward increased at Pune hospital

Anticipating increase in the cases of suspected coronavirus infection, the number of beds at the isolation ward of the civic-run Naidu Hospital here has been increased from six to 100, an official said on Wednesday. Pune airport authorities, meanwhile, said they were ready for screening of passengers arriving from Dubai, the only international destination connected with the city by flight.

"Currently we have six beds in the isolation ward where suspected patients are quarantined. To be prepared for any situation in terms of more admissions, we have increased the bed count to 100," said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation. Ten private hospitals are also ready to make available a total of 30 beds and 11 ICU beds with quarantine, he added.

To date, 75 people were admitted to the Naidu Hospital. All of them were discharged after they tested negative for the coronavirus. A senior official of the Pune International Airport said the airport were was fully geared up for screening all the passengers arriving from Dubai.

"All international passengers coming from Dubai are requested to fill up a self-declaration form for universal health screening," he said..

