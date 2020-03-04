Left Menu
Row over logo of football tournament in Kolhapur

The logo of the Mayor's Cupfootball tournament organised by the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra was changed after local Shiv Sena leaders objected to it, saying it resembled the symbol of Islam. On Wednesday, as the tournament got underway, the corporation scrapped the new logo and reverted to the earlier one, sources in the civic body said.

Sena leaders on Tuesday alleged that the logo, which contained moon and a star, resembled the Islamic "chand-tara". Party workers also staged a protest at the entrance of the municipal corporation over the issue.

City Shiv Sena chief Ravikaran Ingavale alleged that the logo was an attempt to do "communal politics"..

