Left Menu
Development News Edition

32 lakh less person-days of work under MNREGA in Guj in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:33 IST
32 lakh less person-days of work under MNREGA in Guj in 2019

The Gujarat government on Wednesday admitted in the Assembly that in comparison to 2018, over 32 lakh less person-days of work was generated in 2019 in the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme of the Centre. As per the data shared by the BJP government during the Question Hour, as against 4.05 crore person-hour of work generated in 2018, a total of 3.72 crore person-hour of work was generated in 2019, a gap of around 32 lakh person-hours.

During a heated debate over MNREGA, a scheme which provides social security by guaranteeing a minimum of 100 days of paid work to rural people, Congress MLAs alleged wages were not paid on time to beneficiaries because the BJP-led government at the Centre was delaying release of grant. While Agriculture Minister R C Faldu claimed all pending wages have been cleared across the state, Virji Thummar (Congress) claimed though the dues were cleared now, the beneficiaries were not paid for almost three months.

Minister of State for Rural Development Bachubhai Khabad admitted that central grant under the scheme came late this time. "Wages were paid late because the central grant is coming late. Even you are accepting this. I am surprised because Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister today.

"The BJP government (in Gujarat) should not face any difficulty now (since the saffron party is also in power at the Centre)," said Pravin Musadiya (Congress). Senior Congress legislator Vikram Madam claimed the then BJP government in Gujarat had opposed the scheme when it was launched during the UPA rule in 2005.

"When MNREGA was launched, I was a Member of Parliament. I remember that the scheme faced opposition in Gujarat. "As far as I know, wages were not paid for almost three months. Is this how the government works?" asked Madam.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel refuted Madam's claim, saying it was Modi who had expanded the scope of the scheme. Patel said instead of waiting for the central grant, the Gujarat government pays wages from its side and then settles the account after funds arrive from Delhi.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar (Congress) reminded Patel that it was Modi who had once said the scheme is a "living monument" of the Congress' "failure". "It is an irony that despite saying that, he had increased the grant for MNREGA. Though you are in power at the Centre since six years, the people in Gujarat are starving," said Parmar.

Patel hit back, saying the scheme was mired in corruption when the Congress was in power at the Centre. "Now, wages are deposited directly into the bank accounts (of beneficiaries). Middlemen of the Congress are left with no work now.

"Our PM has said he will strengthen this scheme, which was nothing but a skeleton during the Congress rule," said the Deputy Chief Minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 firms

Khartoum, Mar 4 AFP Sudans central bank on Wednesday announced that the United States had informed Khartoum it was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese firms, in line with a policy shift by Washington in late 2017. Central bank governor Badred...

Italy closes schools and universities until March 15 because of coronavirus

All Italian schools and universities will close from Thursday until March 15 as part of an effort to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on Wednesday. I hope pupils can return to school as soon ...

Haryana Assembly passes Bill to bifurcate SC quota, Cong slams govt's move

Amid vociferous protest by the Congress, the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to bifurcate 20 per cent seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes in admission to higher educational institutions in the state. The Haryana Scheduled Ca...

MP: Iran-returned Army officer tests negative for coronavirus

An Army officer who was isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus exposure following his visit to Iran has tested negative for the infection, a medical official said here on Wednesday. The 32-year-old officer of the major rank wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020