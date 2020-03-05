Northland to be benefited from One Billion Trees funding

Forestry Minister Shane Jones has announced two One Billion Trees programme grants of more than $1.18 million to help hapu and iwi in Northland restore whenua and moana.

"Many communities around Aotearoa have benefited from One Billion Trees funding since the programme was launched in 2018. I'm delighted that these two projects will support Northland environmentally, economically and socially," Shane Jones said.

Te Waka Pūpuri Pūtea Trust has been granted $499,200 for its new Kahutia-a-Nuku Afforestation Hub to boost native tree planting on around 1000ha land from northern Hokianga to Kaitaia. The hub has been set up to be a one-stop-shop for forestry knowledge and skills, supported by the latest technologies.

More planting in the rohe is expected to deliver environmental benefits including more habitats for native plant and bird species; enhanced indigenous biodiversity in significant areas, improved water quality within and around the Hokianga, Whāngāpe and Ōwhata harbors and reduced erosion into the harbors.

Funding of $688,800 from One Billion Trees has also been allocated to the Integrated Kaipara Harbour Management Group (IKHMG), Te Uri o Hau/Ngāti Whātua, to plant native trees on land surrounding Kaipara Harbour.

The two-year Kaipara Restoration Initiative seeks to plant about 2500ha around the Kaipara Harbour and focus on engaging with Kaipara landowners who want to prepare and submit applications to the 1BT Fund for direct landowner grants.

"This project will enable mana whenua to be kaitiaki of the lands and waters that are their home. It will contribute to halting sediment runoff into the waterways in the Kaipara and the restoration of the harbor, including Māori cultural values, ecosystem renewal, fish stock development, and kaimoana restoration," Shane Jones says.

"These projects are among the many revitalizing Northland, bringing jobs, skills, and know-how back to the region. Improving the wellbeing of all Kiwis is a top priority, something the One Billion Trees programme is helping achieve."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

