Broadband internet services restored in Kashmir and more from Northern India

Broadband internet services restored in Kashmir Srinagar: Broadband internet services were restored in Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted a ban on social media in the Union territory, ending a seven-month information blackout in the valley, officials said.

CBI books son of former J-K finance minister in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case New Delhi: The CBI has booked Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

DEL62 JK-CORONAVIRUS-HOSPITAL Two with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries flee from J-K hospital, brought back Jammu: Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, officials said on Thursday.

DEL38 JK-CORONAVIRUS-SUSPECTS 5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital Srinagar: Health authorities in Kashmir have kept five persons with a recent history of traveling to coronavirus-affected countries in the isolation ward of the SKIMS hospital hereafter they showed symptoms of the disease, officials said on Thursday

DES13 CORONAVIRUS-UP 175 tested so far, 820 isolation beds ready: UP says taking all steps to tackle coronavirus Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday said 175 people have been tested so far for coronavirus in the state with 157 of them showing no sign of the infection.

DEL131 UP-ACCOUNT-RAM TEMPLE TRUST Ram Temple trust opens new bank account, old account to be merged with it: Trust member Ayodhya: The newly-formed Ram Temple trust on Thursday opened a new bank account with the Ayodhya branch of the State Bank of India with a provision for merger with it an old account, opened after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, a trusted member said.

DES7 UP-POLICE-JOYRIDE Joyride in seized car costs Lucknow policemen dear as owner locks them inside for over 3 hrs Lucknow: An SHO was sent to the police lines after he and his two colleagues went on a long joyride in a seized car, ending up trapped in it for over three hours when the owner locked it using the GPS.

DES11 RJ-ASSEMBLY-OPPOSITION Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over Dalit girl's rape Jaipur: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday as Opposition legislators demanded that the government accept a memorandum of a delegation protesting outside the House against the rape of a Dalit girl in Alwar's Ramgarh Pachawara.

DES6 RJ-ASSEMBLY-HONEYTRAP CASES 30 honey trapping cases registered in R'than from Dec 2018 to Jan 2020: State govt Jaipur: Thirty cases of honey trapping were registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to January this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the state assembly on Thursday.

DES23 CORONAVIRUS-CH-AMARINDER Punjab CM reviews coronavirus preparedness urges people to avoid crowded places Chandigarh: With 42 people testing negative for coronavirus and reports of nine awaited, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged people to stay away from crowded places.

NRG15 CORONAVIRUS-HR-LD MARATHON Coronavirus scare: Gurgaon women's marathon postponed Chandigarh: In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the women's marathon scheduled for March 8 has been postponed to an indefinite date.

DES16 UKD-SESSION-EXTENSION Uttarakhand assembly's budget session extended till Mar 27 Gairsain: The ongoing budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly here has been extended till March 27.

DES33 NCR-METRO-SANITARY PADS Free sanitary pads at all Aqua Line Metro stations from March 8 Noida (UP): Sanitary pads for women will be available free of cost across all 21 stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro from March 8, officials said on Thursday.

