Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewar airport: 554 farmers get Rs 32.42 cr in compensation, says Noida admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:07 IST
Jewar airport: 554 farmers get Rs 32.42 cr in compensation, says Noida admin

The Greater Noida administration on Thursday transferred Rs 32.42 crore into bank accounts of 554 farmers from six villages against the acquisition of their land for Jewar airport, officials said. District Magistrate B N Singh transferred the money through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) method – an electronic fund transfer mode, the officials said.

Of the 554 villagers, 227 were from Dayanatpur (Rs 13.63 crore), followed by 169 in Rohi (Rs 10.30 crore), 77 in Ranhera (Rs 4.13 crore), 48 in Kishorepur (Rs 2.64 crore), 30 in Parohi (Rs 1.55 crore) and three in Banwari Bans (Rs 16.50 lakh), according to an official statement. This is the third stage of compensation disbursement to villagers whose land has been acquired for the Greenfield international airport coming up in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area.

During the first stage of compensation, Rs 3,166 crore were disbursed against acquisition of 1,334 hectares of land from Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans that was completed on January 27, according to officials. During the second stage, another sum of Rs 700 crore was disbursed among around 8,900 people from the affected villages in lieu of the assets like tubewells, submersibles, vegetation and property on their land, they said.

The third stage for R&R compensation will be completed within a month, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Russia asks for ships disinfection from Iran, Italy and South Korea in Novorossiisk - document

Russia required mandatory disinfection of ships arriving at the Black Sea ports of Novorossiiysk and Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka from Iran, Italy and South Korea because of the coronavirus, a document seen by Reuters showed. The branch of Rospotreb...

India take bold decision, bench number one Nagal for Croatia clash

In a bold decision, underdogs India on Thursday preferred Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against top seeds Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers beginning here on Friday. The hosts will be led b...

City of London revokes honour granted to Suu Kyi

London, Mar 5 AFP The City of London Corporation on Thursday revoked an honour granted to Aung San Suu Kyi over the treatment of minority Rohinghya Muslims in Myanmar. Elected representatives on the body that runs Londons historic centre an...

Nepal PM Oli's condition normal after second kidney transplant

Nepal Prime Minister KP Olis health condition is normally a day after he underwent his second kidney transplant surgery, hospital officials said on Thursday. The 68-year-old prime minister has started taking liquid and soft food items, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020