Jewar airport: 554 farmers get Rs 32.42 cr in compensation, says Noida admin

The Greater Noida administration on Thursday transferred Rs 32.42 crore into bank accounts of 554 farmers from six villages against the acquisition of their land for Jewar airport, officials said. District Magistrate B N Singh transferred the money through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) method – an electronic fund transfer mode, the officials said.

Of the 554 villagers, 227 were from Dayanatpur (Rs 13.63 crore), followed by 169 in Rohi (Rs 10.30 crore), 77 in Ranhera (Rs 4.13 crore), 48 in Kishorepur (Rs 2.64 crore), 30 in Parohi (Rs 1.55 crore) and three in Banwari Bans (Rs 16.50 lakh), according to an official statement. This is the third stage of compensation disbursement to villagers whose land has been acquired for the Greenfield international airport coming up in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area.

During the first stage of compensation, Rs 3,166 crore were disbursed against acquisition of 1,334 hectares of land from Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans that was completed on January 27, according to officials. During the second stage, another sum of Rs 700 crore was disbursed among around 8,900 people from the affected villages in lieu of the assets like tubewells, submersibles, vegetation and property on their land, they said.

The third stage for R&R compensation will be completed within a month, they added..

