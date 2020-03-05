Two ATMs stolen in southeast Delhi

Unidentified men stole two ATMs from different areas of southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. In Jaitpur, an ATM of a private sector bank with Rs 7,91,600 was stolen late on Wednesday. The second robbery was reported from Pulprahladpur, where the ATM of a public sector bank was stolen, they said.

It was not clear how much money was stolen in the second incident as neither the bank and nor the security agency has given any figure. A police investigation found that the robbers came in a jeep and stole the ATM machine in Pulprahladpur. They sprayed a black chemical on CCTV cameras and there was no security guard at the kiosk at the time of robbery, a senior police officer said.

In Jamia Nagar, an ATM of a public sector bank was broken and removed outside the booth, but the robbers left it there as a passerby raised an alarm, the police officer added. The security guard was not around the kiosk at the time of the attempted robbery..

