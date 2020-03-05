On Biju Patnaik birth anniversary, CM distributes 'pucca'

Observing the 104th birth anniversary of legendary Odia politician Biju Patnaik on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the process of distributing 'pucca' house entitlement orders and declared that March 5 will now be celebrated as the 'Panchayatiraj and Lokseva Day' in the state. Though the day was earlier observed as the Panchatairaj day, Patnaik said the word 'Lokseva' will be added to it as people are the masters.

The chief minister made this announcement while addressing the state-level celebration of the Panchayatiraj Day here marking the birth anniversary of his father Biju Patnaik. The BJD chief also garlanded former chief minister Biju Patnaik's statue in the Odisha Assembly premises.

He launched the process for the allotment of 20 lakh concrete houses to beneficiaries by handing over eligibility guarantee cards to nine of them. "We are happy to have come a long way in fulfilling the dream (of Biju Patnaik). We have already provided 25 lakh pucca houses to the beneficiaries and set a target to provide another 20 lakh houses in the next four years.

"I am very happy for launching the distribution of the pucca ghar entitlement cards on the birth anniversary of Biju Babu today," the chief minister said. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.

At a function in Cuttack held earlier in the day, Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the expanded and renovated campus of the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Patnaik said the healthcare institute is now being expanded and renovated into a 3,000-bedded hospital by an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The administration has taken into possession of nearly 25 acres of government land in the vicinity of the hospital after removing unauthorized constructions and encroachments. Patnaik said his family members have a special attachment with Cuttack and Biju Babu had always held the city very close to his heart, where he was born and brought up.

"From here (Cuttack), Biju Babu plunged into the freedom movement and had travelled to Peshawar on a bicycle," he said..

