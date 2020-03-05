Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida RWAs cancel Holi events amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:10 IST
Noida RWAs cancel Holi events amid coronavirus scare

Public gatherings to celebrate Holi are being cancelled across Noida and Greater Noida amid coronavirus scare in the region, resident welfare associations (RWAs) said on Thursday. The Associations have cancelled scheduled programmes, joint lunches and celebration events like rain dance that was expected to be attended by thousands across Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida (West), alias Noida Extension.

"We have cancelled Kavi Sammelan (poetic symposium) and Holi Milan (Holi gathering) programmes scheduled for March 7. This has been done based on recommendations from health care experts who have suggested that mass gatherings should be avoided," said K K Jain, general secretary of the Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA). Jain said 110 RWAs are attached with the FONRWA at present and around 5,000 people were expected to attend the programme.

Rajeev Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA), said they too have cancelled major Holi celebration programmes as people got more worried about the coronavirus. "Earlier it was a wait and watch situation but eventually we had to cancel events. We had planned rain dance, water-filled rubber pools for exciting celebration of the festival. There was also a joint lunch planned for our members but all that stands cancelled now," Singh told PTI.

He said the NOFAA has 71 apartment owners association as its members and each society has an average of 200-250 flats. "On a conservative estimate, we have over 50,000 people that are members of the NOFAA and we were expecting a huge gathering. But people are increasingly growing worried about the coronavirus outbreak and we have respected their feelings and decided not to hold these events," Singh added.

In Greater Noida (West), the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) announced the cancellation of a mass gathering it had planned to celebrate Holi. "As a responsible association, we have decided to cancel the events for which we worked hard. But since it is not advisable for people to gather at one place due to the coronavirus, we have decided to cancel it as of now," said Abhishek Kumar of NEFOWA, which has around 50,000 members.

So far nobody has tested positive for the COVID 19 in Noida but samples of at least 55 people were sent for examination till Wednesday. These samples included three children and three adults who had come in contact with an infected man based in Delhi who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday also clarified that no orders were issued for closing down schools and appealed to the people to not panic. A man from neighbouring Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 30 as the government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Chile changing: transgender student leader lends voice to renewed protests

As the long southern hemisphere summer holiday draws to an end this month, students in Chile are returning to college - but not always to classes. Many are getting ready to head out into the streets and breathe new life into the protests th...

Only 15 per cent medical seats allotted to students of other states: TN CM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday accused opposition parties of spreading falsehood that the proposed 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu would benefit only students of other states, saying only 15 per cent of seats have been allotted ...

Region in Ukraine to shut schools after coronavirus case - Interfax Ukraine

Schools, colleges and universities in the Chernivtsi region of western Ukraine will close from March 6 for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Interfax Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing a senior local official.Ukraine repor...

Report: ESPN pursuing Michaels, Manning for 'MNF' booth

ESPN wants to pair Al Michaels and Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football telecasts, the New York Post reported Thursday. The Posts Andrew Marchand said ESPN has yet to begin talks with NBC and its parent company, Comcast, in an effort to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020