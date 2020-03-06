Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-principal, professor reinstated over two years after children's death at Gorakhpur hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:43 IST
Ex-principal, professor reinstated over two years after children's death at Gorakhpur hospital

Over two years after suspension from BRD Medical College here following the death of children over alleged shortage of oxygen cylinders, the then principal and a professor joined duty even as a department inquiry is pending against them. Dr Rajiv Mishra and Dr Satish Kumar returned to work on Thursday after a government order revoked their suspension, the current college principal Dr Ganesh Kumar said on Friday.

Dr Mishra has been posted as faculty in the pathology department and Dr Satish Kumar as faculty in the anaesthesia department. Though they have joined the medical college, a departmental inquiry against them will continue, the principal said.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Mishra's son Dr Purak Mishra said, "I'm very happy that justice prevailed and after 2.5 years of struggle, my father has been reinstated at BRD Medical College. Both my father and Dr Satish Kumar joined on Thursday." The doctors were jailed after an FIR was registered against nine accused including Dr Mishra and Dr Satish Kumar on August 23, 2017. Around 30 children died at the college on August 10 and 11, 2017, reportedly due to shortage of liquid oxygen.

Dr Mishra was the principal of the college at that time and charged with Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Supreme Court had granted him bail on July 3, 2018. Dr Satish Kumar, stock in-charge and head of anaesthesia department, was booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 466 (forgery of record), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged record) of IPC and certain provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail in May 2018. The suspension of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was a lecturer in the paediatrics department of the college at the time, is yet to be revoked. He is presently in jail under charges of the stringent National Security Act for alleged hate speech during an anti-citizenship law protest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after Russia-Turkey ceasefire, Netherlands says

A ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara in Syrias Idlib region needs to be cemented with a no-fly zone to stop any further bombings of hospitals, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Friday.It would be wise to add a no-fly zone, he t...

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues. The House was adjourned after the passage of two Bills -- the Mineral Laws Amendment Bill and the Insolv...

With heavy rains, Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to multiple landslides

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Friday, offi...

OPEC seeks big oil cut in crunch talks with Russia amid virus outbreak

OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day bpd of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020