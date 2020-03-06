Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:04 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1:49 p.m.

Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed. 1:38 p.m.

First flight from Iran will carry around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus and the flight is likely to land tonight, official says. 1:00 p.m.

No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state Medical and Health Department says. 12:40 p.m. The coronavirus outbreak has affected Olympic preparations, but India's top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the event.

12:24 p.m. A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said.

12:20 p.m. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed chemists to sell coronavirus kits only on doctors' prescription, official says.

12:18 p.m. The CISF has postponed its anniversary parade and related celebrations scheduled for next week across the country, due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

12:02 p.m. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is "very much on schedule," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says, asserting that all measures will be in place to tackle the coronavirus threat.

11:49 a.m. Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus infection, increasing confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry says. 11:13 a.m.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das assures that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. 11:12 a.m. Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decide to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:55 a.m. A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, postponed due to coronavirus threat, event organisers say. 10:50 a.m.

Genetic sequencing tests carried out on the pet dog of a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, which could reveal if the virus has mutated or not, official says. 10:06 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in opening session led by massive selloff in global stocks as volatility peaked amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. 9:41 a.m.

The death toll in China from coronavirus touches 3,042 with 30 new fatalities and confirmed cases rising to 80,552..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Music therapy may help those recovering from stroke: Study

Music therapy sessions may have a positive effect on the rehabilitation of acute stroke patients, and also improve their mood, according to a study that may lead to new clinical recommendations for those recovering from the condition. The s...

Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams father Richar...

No coronavirus case in Guj, govt cancels Women's Day events

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Womens Day events, earlier scheduled to be held in the state on March 8, as a precautionary measure, an official ...

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.TCS is the parent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020