Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1:49 p.m.

Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed. 1:38 p.m.

First flight from Iran will carry around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus and the flight is likely to land tonight, official says. 1:00 p.m.

No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state Medical and Health Department says. 12:40 p.m. The coronavirus outbreak has affected Olympic preparations, but India's top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the event.

12:24 p.m. A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said.

12:20 p.m. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed chemists to sell coronavirus kits only on doctors' prescription, official says.

12:18 p.m. The CISF has postponed its anniversary parade and related celebrations scheduled for next week across the country, due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

12:02 p.m. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is "very much on schedule," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says, asserting that all measures will be in place to tackle the coronavirus threat.

11:49 a.m. Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus infection, increasing confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry says. 11:13 a.m.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das assures that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. 11:12 a.m. Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decide to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:55 a.m. A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, postponed due to coronavirus threat, event organisers say. 10:50 a.m.

Genetic sequencing tests carried out on the pet dog of a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, which could reveal if the virus has mutated or not, official says. 10:06 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in opening session led by massive selloff in global stocks as volatility peaked amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. 9:41 a.m.

The death toll in China from coronavirus touches 3,042 with 30 new fatalities and confirmed cases rising to 80,552..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.