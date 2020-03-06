Russian source says Moscow won't back OPEC's call for deeper oil cuts

A Russian high-level source told Reuters on Friday that Moscow would not back an OPEC call for extra reductions in oil output and would only agree to extending existing OPEC+ cuts.

"That position won't change," the source said as ministers from OPEC, Russia and other producer gathered for talks at OPEC's Vienna headquarters.

