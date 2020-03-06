IYC holds peace march to restore communal harmony in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress held a peace march in Delhi on Friday to restore communal harmony in the national capital, which was wracked by violence last week. The march, 'Sadhbhavana Tiranga Yatra', started from Rajendra Prasad Road and concluded at Tees January Marg.

IYC president Srinivas B V led the march which saw the participants carry a long tricolour. "The country will gain nothing from the Hindu-Muslim divide. Unity is the need of the hour for the growth and prosperity of the nation. The nation doesn't need a leadership of division, it needs a leadership which promotes harmony and spirit of common brotherhood in the country," Srinivas said.

IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey, who also participated in the march, stressed on the need to adhere to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. "The prime minister is talking about Gandhi, I want to ask him if he believes in Gandhi. Today, we need to follow Gandhi's ideology to save this society," he said.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi claimed 44 lives and left more than 200 people injured..

