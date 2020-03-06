Tamil Nadu, Haryana governors meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Satyadeo Narain Arya called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and are believed to have discussed with him issues concerning their respective states. The two governors met the home minister separately. The details of the two meetings were not known immediately.

"Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu met Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah," Shah's office tweeted. In a separate tweet, the home minister's office said, "Governor of Haryana, Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya called on Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah." Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also met the home minister..

