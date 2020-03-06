Guj: government hikes honorarium of women Anganwadi workers

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of women workers and helpers at Anganwadis, government-run child-care centres in rural and tribal areas. The new pay structure would benefit over 53,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told the Legislative Assembly, announcing the hike.

The decision was taken following demands from trade unions and other organizations, he said. Anganwadi workers who are currently paid Rs 7,200 per month would get Rs 7,800. The helpers would earn Rs 3,950 instead of the earlier Rs 3,650.

Workers of mini-Anganwadis will now get Rs 4,400 instead of Rs 4,100. Women workers play an important role in eradicating malnutrition and overall development of 33 lakh children, Patel said, justifying the hike.

The hike will come into effect with retrospective effect from March 2019 and will put an additional burden of Rs 55.98 crore every year on the state treasury. The one-year arrears of Rs 55.98 crore will be paid in three installments, Patel said..

