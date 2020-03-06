Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: government hikes honorarium of women Anganwadi workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:39 IST
Guj: government hikes honorarium of women Anganwadi workers

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of women workers and helpers at Anganwadis, government-run child-care centres in rural and tribal areas. The new pay structure would benefit over 53,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told the Legislative Assembly, announcing the hike.

The decision was taken following demands from trade unions and other organizations, he said. Anganwadi workers who are currently paid Rs 7,200 per month would get Rs 7,800. The helpers would earn Rs 3,950 instead of the earlier Rs 3,650.

Workers of mini-Anganwadis will now get Rs 4,400 instead of Rs 4,100. Women workers play an important role in eradicating malnutrition and overall development of 33 lakh children, Patel said, justifying the hike.

The hike will come into effect with retrospective effect from March 2019 and will put an additional burden of Rs 55.98 crore every year on the state treasury. The one-year arrears of Rs 55.98 crore will be paid in three installments, Patel said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February...

Setien admits his assistant wrong to slam Barca players

Quique Setien admitted on Friday his assistant Eder Sarabia was wrong in the way he lambasted Barcelonas players with a series of foul-mouthed rants during last weekends Clasico. Spanish television programme Vamos showed Sarabia making a nu...

Liberia suspends fuel importers' licences over gasoline shortages

Liberia suspended the licences of all fuel importers, including Frances Total, on Friday to conduct performance reviews after some of the companies overdrew from reserves in state-run facilities, leading to gasoline shortages.Officials say ...

CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, says Swamy

The Citizenship Amendment Act CCA would not affect any Indian citizen and the campaign against it was part of a conspiracy to defame the country, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Friday. Some countries wanted to defame India and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020