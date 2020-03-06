One civilian killed, another injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade attack on a police party here on Friday, police said. Unidentified militants hurled a grenade on the police naka party outside police station MR Gunj this evening, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, injuring two civilians. The injured were taken to the SMHS Hospital, where one of them succumbed during treatment, the official said.

The condition of the other civilian is stable, he said..

