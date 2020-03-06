Left Menu
Maternity benefits of Rs 5574 cr paid to beneficiaries: Central govt

Maternity benefits amounting to Rs 5574 crore have been paid to more than a crore eligible beneficiaries of centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) scheme.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:20 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:20 IST
Maternity benefits of Rs 5574 cr paid to beneficiaries: Central govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maternity benefits amounting to Rs 5574 crore have been paid to more than a crore eligible beneficiaries of centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) scheme. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani mentioned, "The scheme which has been in imposition since January 1, 2017, has benefited over 1,34,93,697 people."

"No incident of eligible women being denied benefits under PMMVY has come to the notice of the Ministry," it read. "So far, 3,82,62,840 applications have been received from 1,51,07,981 beneficiaries across the country on Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana-Common Application Software," the Minister informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

