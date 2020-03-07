Anxious Yes Bank customers queue up at branches to withdraw money

Scores of people in Ahemadabad and Bhubaneshwar on Saturday queued up outside Yes Bank branches to withdraw cash. The bank has been placed under moratorium by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the withdrawal limit has been capped at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

Narrating his ordeal, Dinesh Bhai, a resident of Ahmedabad said, "I do not have a single penny in my pocket. I do not know what to do. I had parked all my money in this bank. People are facing a lot of trouble." A lady customer of the Yes bank from Bhubaneshwar requested the organisation to at least increase the limit for online transactions saying, "Even if they allow us to do digital transactions and increase the limit, our half of the problems will be resolved. I do not know what to do. The government must do something regarding this."

On Thursday, the RBI said a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.