Maha: Palghar collector cracks down on plastic ban violators

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde on Saturday launched a crack down on the use of plastic at a market in Palghar, by fining errant shopkeepers Rs 5,000 each, an official said. The action came after Shinde noticed the plastic wrapping on a bouquet he was felicitated with at a local event in Maharastra's Palghar town, he said.

The collector immediately directed officials to raid shops in the market area near the civic headquarters, where shopkeepers were found using plastic bags rampantly, he said. He fined errant shopkeepers Rs 5,000 each, sending a clear message that any violation of the plastic ban will not be tolerated, the official added.

In a related development, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday carried out a drive at different locations and seized 350 kg of plastic items and collected fines to the tune of Rs 2.3 lakh, an official release stated. The ban on plastic will be stringently imposed across the state starting May 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.