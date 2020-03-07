Vice Prez calls for improving service delivery of govt

Calling for inclusive and sustainable approach to development, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said there is no dearth of policy formulation in India, but what is more important is the effective implementation of these policies on ground. Interacting with the faculty members of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Naidu said a policy is as good as its implementation.

"The real crux is how well we can translate policy into effective programme and an impactful delivery mechanism. This is what is required." The vice president said there is no dearth of policy formulations, announcements and policy documents what is more important is training people who are in service, improve the delivery that is very vital in the system.

"In last 70 plus years we have made lot of progress and government has done well we cannot totally deny that," he said. The country is developed in certain areas and is developing and is much ahead of other economies, he said.

"But is it inclusive, is it reaching everybody..different sections, that is the main point," the vice president pointed out. Policy formulations and implementation should focus on that. "And for that there is need for best practices and we have to learn from others experiences... no person, community or region should be left behind," he added.

The benefits of government programmes should reach the last man in true spirit of Antyodya as espoused by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the vice-president said. Highlighting the need to involve people in government programmes, Naidu said a country of the size of India cannot progress without the people's participation in governance.

He also called for making optimum use of digital technologies in improving service delivery and bringing down corruption. Appreciating ASCI for emerging as one of the premier institutions in capacity development of civil servants, managers and administrators in the country, the vice president asked the faculty to work towards bringing attitudinal and mindset change among the administrators.

Naidu further said many of the countries are looking to India for training, for capacity building, for sharing of knowledge and this is a positive thing. He expressed confidence that ASCI on the strength of its training and capacity building programmes, expertise in public policy and consultancy services can provide right kind of inputs to the governments, corporates and foreign countries as well.

Naidu further said in present times administration is not purely confined to implementation and it encompasses the broader concept of management and governance. He also highlighted the importance of Public-Private-Partnership.

Earlier, ASCI Chairman and former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah requested that the Centre should consider declaring the ASCI as a Centre of Excellence to which Naidu said he would put in a word with the HRD ministry..

