Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan fraud case: Hilal Rather rebuts charges made by J-K ACB

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:43 IST
Loan fraud case: Hilal Rather rebuts charges made by J-K ACB

The family of Hilal Rather, booked in a Rs 177-crore bank loan fraud case by the CBI, has rebutted the charges made by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau, including funds being transferred to subversive elements. A statement issued by the legal counsel of Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather, on Saturday said that having failed in its primary task of holding public officials accountable, the ACB was trying to give a different colour to the case by resorting to canards and false accusations.

"The agency claims there are 'international ramifications' and a 'possibility of stashing of funds and diversion of funds to subversive elements'," it said. It said the agency has resorted to baseless insinuations after investigating a matter for nine months which is nothing but a tacit admission of their failure and an attempt to wash their hands off the case by handing it over to another agency, the CBI, so that the case can be kept alive in the media trial rooms, it said.

The case has been handed over to the CBI by the Jammu and Kashmir ACB which has re-registered the FIR in the matter, they said. In the reasons for transferring the case, the ACB had said possibility of diversion of loan funds "to subversive elements cannot be ruled out." The statement questioned the nine-month long ACB probe which failed to identify officials of Jammu and Kashmir Bank who had conspired with Rather's company Paradise Avenue.

"It is clearly evident that the agency has completely failed in establishing any conspiracy between Paradise Avenue and the officials of J&K Bank because it never existed," it said. "Were there any ghost identities operating in the bank, both during and after the regime of National Conference Govt., who cannot be brought to light even after such a prolonged and rigorous investigations?" it asked.

It said though there are four more partners in Paradise Avenue -- Daljeet Wadhera, Deepshikha Jamwal, Rizwan Dar and Ghulam Mohd. Bhatt -- who collectively hold around 70 per cent stakes in the firm and were actively involved in the operations of the business, why is it that only Rather has been arrested and subjugated to custodial interrogation. The statement said the ACB has not even genuine sponsorships and business promotion expenses and made it a part of so-called diversion of funds.

"Benevolent acts as a responsible corporate citizen of the state of taking under privileged and aspiring professional cricketers of the state for a cricket tour have been tainted despite the fact that the first initiative was organised in association with J&K Police," it said. The statement said if indeed Rs 26 crore was diverted from the project, then how is it that more money than the Rs 128 crore provided by the bank for construction has been spent on it? "Out of the total outstanding loan amount of Rs 177 crore, the principal component of the loan for the construction of the project was only around Rs 128 crore, the rest being interest component during the construction period," it said.

Anyone with some idea of construction costs in prefabricated steel structures can vouch that more than Rs 150 crore has been spent on the project which can be easily corroborated through a valuation of the constructed project by independent experts, the statement said. "Regarding the false accusation of existence of properties in the UAE and the US it is incumbent on the agencies to liquidate them and make public money good without wasting a single moment but it would not happen as no such property exists," it said.

The ACB had alleged that four loans were sanctioned to the firm without any collateral or receiving the payment for the earlier loans. "It needs to be explained that how is it that the bank provided the financial support...twice even when an adverse political regime was in power and no so called influence could have been used by any of the partners of Paradise Avenue," it said.

The statement said one-time settlement of Rs 50 crore was not availed as the bank had suo motu cancelled the offer vide its letter dated 20th of October 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

COVID-19: Primary classes in four Kashmir districts to remain suspended till further orders

Amid concerns about spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to suspend primary classes in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. An order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on Saturday said that primar...

SBI will be issued 245 crore shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 each for Rs 2,450 crore: Statement.

SBI will be issued 245 crore shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 each for Rs 2,450 crore Statement....

Men can sniff out whether a woman is sexually aroused, suggests study

A new study has suggested that men are sensitive to the odour that women emit while they are sexually aroused. The study was published in the journal - Archives of Sexual Behavior. University of Kent research suggests that men can distingui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020