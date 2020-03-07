Raj Guv, CM, Speaker extend greetings on eve of International Women's Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and assembly speaker C P Joshi extended their greetings on the eve of International Women's Day on Saturday. "Women are moving ahead today but despite this, various social evils like child marriages, dowry, violence against women, discrimination and exploitation at various levels persist. We will have to remove them," the Governor said in his message

Gehlot said the state government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of women and is committed towards further promoting their education, health and social and economic development

"Women's active participation is very necessary for overall development of the society," Gehlot said. Meanwhile, Joshi too extended his best wishes to women.

