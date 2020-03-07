NIA court grants 7-day remand for 2 accused in Pulwama attack case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday granted 7-day remand for Pulwama attack accused Waiz Ul Islam and Mohammad Abbas. The two accused were arrested on Friday in the case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 last year.

Islam (19) and Abbas (32) were identified as residents of Srinagar and Pulwama, respectively. "During initial interrogation, accused Waiz ul Islam has disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani JeM terrorists," the NIA said in a release.

"He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack," the release added. The NIA had further added that accused Mohammad Abbas is an old Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of JeM.

"He has disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist Mohd Umar (IED expert) after Umar came to Kashmir in April-May, 2018. Further, he also harboured JeM terrorists namely Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistan national) at his house a number of times in the run-up to the Pulwama attack," the NIA release stated. "He also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who have already been arrested on March 3, 2020," the release added. (ANI)

