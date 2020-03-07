Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 Nigerians held for social media 'friendship' fraud

  Updated: 07-03-2020 19:54 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 19:46 IST
Nwankwo Raphael Chinonso (34) and Azudiefe Emeka Emanuel (38), staying in neighboring Navi Mumbai, were arrested by Crime Branch's Unit IX near Bandra Reclamation in the metropolis, an official said. Image Credit: storyblocks

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly cheating people on social media of several lakh rupees after befriending them by posing as women, Mumbai police said on Saturday. Nwankwo Raphael Chinonso (34) and Azudiefe Emeka Emanuel (38), staying in neighboring Navi Mumbai, were arrested by Crime Branch's Unit IX near Bandra Reclamation in the metropolis, an official said.

"They created fake social media profiles and befriended people by posing as women. They would tell the victims that they were sending a precious gift as a token of friendship but the consignee will have to pay Customs duty and processing fees," he said. "They would give an account number in which the duty and fees were to be deposited. We have found numbers of several of their victims, including one who told us he was cheated of Rs 7 lakh. We have seized 10 mobile phones, two laptops, two Nigerian passports, and several documents," the official added.

The two are suspected to have pulled off this scam across the country and have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act, he said.

