Northeast Delhi riots: 690 cases registered, 2,193 people detained or arrested

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:30 IST
Northeast Delhi riots: 690 cases registered, 2,193 people detained or arrested
In total, 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said. Out of the 2,193 people held, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act, they said. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police said on Saturday it has registered almost 700 cases and held around 2,200 people in connection with last month's communal riots in northeast Delhi. Of the total 690 cases registered, 48 were related to the Arms Act, Delhi Police said in a statement.

In total, 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said. Out of the 2,193 people held, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act, they said. A total of 262 meetings with the Aman Committee have been conducted across the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast area of the national capital last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

