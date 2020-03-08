Two elderly women from Kerala to receive 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'

Two elderly women, Bhageerathi Amma and Karthyayini Amma from Kerala, who have passed the Class IV literacy equivalent examinations will be bestowed with the Nari Shakti Puraskar today on the occasion of the International Women's Day. Bhageerathi Amma was inspired to take the examinations conducted by State Literacy Mission in Malayalam, Mathematics and Environment in November, 2019. At 105 years, she is the oldest literacy equivalent learner under Kerala State Literacy Mission. She had to quit education to take care of her siblings. Her 67 years old daughter helped her during the examinations.

Meanwhile, Bhagirathi has not travelled to Delhi, to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind, due to her old age. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place today. 98-year-old Karthyayini Amma appeared for writing the fourth standard equivalency course under Kerala Literacy Mission's Akasharalaksham Scheme in August 2018. She bagged the first rank and scored 98% marks. She aspires to clear tenth standard equivalent examination when she turns 100 and also to acquire computer skills. She was also selected as the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

