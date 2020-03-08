Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of the OPEC supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

State oil giant Aramco will boost its crude output after the current OPEC+ cut deal expires at the end of March, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

