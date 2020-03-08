Driver accused of raping woman in car

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A 23-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man in his car near here after giving her a lift, police said on Sunday. The 33-year-old accused offered the woman a lift in his car on late Friday while she was waiting on the roadside to go to Chandanvelly village, they said.

Instead of taking her to the destination, he drove to an isolated place and allegedly raped her, the police said. The accused also hails from the same village, hence the woman after being offered a lift boarded his car, they said.

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday, based on which a case has been registered and the accused taken into custody, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

