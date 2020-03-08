Left Menu
Roadmap drawn to make J&K energy surplus by 2025

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited has drawn a roadmap to make the Union Territory energy surplus by 2025 by harnessing its large hydel power potential. This was disclosed at the third meeting of a committee constituted by the central government for the formulation of a roadmap to ensure 24x7 power supply in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, an official spokesman said. The meeting was chaired by Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Kumar and was attended by, among others, Power Development Department Secretary M Raju, REC Chief Executive Officer R Lakshmanan, JKPDCL's Managing Director Mohammad Aijaz, besides the representatives of Tata Power and PWC, Delhi.

The spokesman said the meeting was informed that making J&K energy surplus by 2025 would be possible after the development of 22 small and mega hydel projects. The committee has been given the responsibility of preparing a prospective power plan for UTs of J&K and Ladakh taking into consideration the adequacies and inadequacies in different sectors to realise the target of round-the-clock power supply to all consumers.

The PDD secretary said the department has undertaken several infrastructure development works under various centrally-sponsored schemes which are expected to be completed by the year end, improving the power scenario to a great extent. Raju said the department has also worked out the requirement to fill the infrastructure gap for providing 24x7 power supply to consumers in all districts of J&K for which detailed project reports in both distribution and transmission sectors have been formulated and forwarded for financial assistance.

The committee was also informed that corporations formed after unbundling of the power sector have been made fully functional from February, the spokesman said. Under the distribution sector, it was informed that installation of smart meters has already been started in Jammu and Srinagar cities, which will be further extended to all J&K consumers within next two years. "This will not only facilitate proper energy accounting but will also enhance the consumer satisfaction," the spokesman said.

The committee stressed upon the PDD officers to intensify their enforcement activities so that the losses in the power sector could be minimized. Detailed discussions were also held on the need for overall institutional reforms and efficiency improvement in the sector and it was suggested that for effective monitoring and timely execution of the projects, project monitoring units be constituted in all corporations of the power sector, the spokesman said..

