Covid-19: Schools in Leh to remain closed till March 31

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Leh district will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the District Administration on Sunday.

As of now, at least 39 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in India. This includes a sizable number of Italian nationals.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases globally has surpassed 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

