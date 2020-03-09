Three new cases of coronavirus, overall number rises to 42: Health Ministry
Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, taking the number of cases to 42, Union Health Ministry officials said on Monday
One new case each has been reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said, adding that no deaths have been reported yet. The Health Ministry is yet to confirm the case of a three-year-old child in Kerala. Officials in Kochi said on Monday that the child, who has returned from Italy with its parents, has tested positive for the disease.
