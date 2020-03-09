2 suspected drug smugglers held in Bahraich

Two persons allegedly involved in smuggling of narcotics were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Monday

Acting on a tip-off, Atul Kumar and Gauri Shankar were arrested with 450 grams of morphine at Rakhauna village in Nanpara area, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said

The two were also involved in a number of incidents of loot in the district. They have been sent to jail, police said, adding that they were probing the links. PTI CORR ABNHMB

