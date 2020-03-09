Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in "permanent consultations" with other oil producers since Friday over OPEC's failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.

"We agreed on Friday that no decision would be very negative on producers. We need a rapid decision to balance the market," he added. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)

