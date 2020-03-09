DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.

According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per requirement.

Only 898 buses will be operating after 2 pm as the commuter load is expected to be very low, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.