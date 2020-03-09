Maha cop demands Rs 1.4L bribe from gambling club owner; held

A police constable was arrested bythe Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demandingRs 1.40 lakh as bribe from a gambling club owner, an officialsaid on Monday

Constable Prashant Nandakumar Chaturbhuj (36) wasbooked under Prevention of Corruption Act after he was held ina trap laid by the ACB on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent ofPolice Nilima Kulkarni said

"A case has been registered at Shivajinagar policestation in Ambernath against Bhujbal for demanding a bribe ofRs 1.40 lakh from a man for not taking action against hisgambling club," the Dy SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

