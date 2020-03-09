Not a single case of coronavirus in Nagaland: Director HFW

Nagaland does not have a single case of novel coronavirus but 245 people with travel history to China and other affected countries have been put under surveillance, a senior Health department official said on Monday. Principal director of Health and Family Welfare (HFW), Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said of the 245 people put under surveillance, 19 were put under home quarantine but presently only five people are under home quarantine as 14 have already crossed the 14 day period and have not shown any symptoms of coronavirus infection.

He said the department has advised people from travelling and also schools told not to conduct any excursion tours outside the state. On the preparedness of the state, Dr Suokhrie said that as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry and also the state government, the state public health emergency operation centre with command centre was operationalised on January 28 last.

District task force headed by respective deputy commissioner have been formed in all the districts, he said, adding that more than 60 beds have been set up in isolation wards of public and military hospitals for any emergency situation. Though Nagaland does not have any direct flights to the affected states and countries, Dr Suokhrie said that universal screening of all passengers arriving at Dimapur airport have started from February 7.

All logistics of sample collection, transportation and case management are in place, said Dr Nyan Kikon, deputy director and spokesperson for coronavirus Nagaland. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA), organizers of the mega indigenous Naga style wrestling tournament has restricted the entry of all foreigners and also locals having the travel history to the affected countries and also the affected states within the country.

NWA president Neivikuolie Khatsu told reporters here that those persons will be strictly restricted from witnessing the tourney, which will be held at Kohima Local Ground on March 10 and 11. Naga wrestling being the mega indigenous game is witnessed by thousands of spectators, including foreigners.

As a precautionary measure against Covid-19, the organizers has asked foreigners and locals having travel history to the affected places, to remain home and witness the bouts through websites. Khatsu also appealed the spectators coming to witness the wrestling at the venue to avoid handshaking and also to use mask..

