Coronavirus: Test report of 2 foreign nationals awaited

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:24 IST
The Mormugao Port Trust in Goa has banned the entry of cruise vessels till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat, a senior official said on Monday. State health department officials said the test report of the samples of two foreigners, who were kept under observation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for suspected exposure to the virus, were awaited and may come in by late Monday evening.

Another 19 people are under home observation in the state, an official said. Speaking on the ban on entry of cruise vessels into Mormugao Port till March 31, MPT Deputy Chairperson GP Rai said, "In view of the coronavirus threat, the Union government has decided that no cruise ship from foreign destinations will be allowed to call on Indian ports with immediate effect till March 31, 2020." Union Health ministry officials on Monday said three new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country, taking the number of cases to 42.

One new case each has been reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, adding that no deaths have been reported yet..

