Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports first COVID-19 case as IT professional tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:25 IST
Karnataka reports first COVID-19 case as IT professional tests

A software engineer who returnedhere from the US recently has tested positive for the novelcoronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka,state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday

"Tests were done twice and on both the occasions it wasconfirmed that he had COVID-19," he told reporters here

The man had come from Austin in the US along with hiswife and daughter on March 1. After going to a privatehospital on noticing symptoms, he had voluntarily approachedthe Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on March 8," hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry

Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals 133,000 on people who do not disclose health information and travel details at entry points, it said on Monday, as the Gulf state works to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The kingdo...

UK confident of food supply even in coronavirus worst-case scenario

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday he was confident Britains food supply would not be interrupted by coronavirus even in the governments reasonable worst-case scenario.We are confident that food supply will continue even in our rea...

Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions - promoter

Madonna has cancelled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday. France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and ...

EU, Britain talk past each other as trade negotiations kick off

Britain needs to think about what trade-offs it wants to accept in trade talks with the European Union, the blocs chief executive said on Monday, triggering a swift rebuttal from London. Britain and the EU have started talks on their new re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020