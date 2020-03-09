Karnataka reports first COVID-19 case as IT professional tests

A software engineer who returnedhere from the US recently has tested positive for the novelcoronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka,state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday

"Tests were done twice and on both the occasions it wasconfirmed that he had COVID-19," he told reporters here

The man had come from Austin in the US along with hiswife and daughter on March 1. After going to a privatehospital on noticing symptoms, he had voluntarily approachedthe Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on March 8," hesaid.

