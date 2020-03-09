Punjab launches mobile app to spread awareness on coronavirus

The Punjab government on Monday launched a mobile application to spread awareness about the precautions to be taken against coronavirus

The "Cova Punjab" app has been developed by the Department of Government Reforms and Public Grievances in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department

Additional Chief Secretary (Governance Reforms) Vini Mahajan said the application can be downloaded from Android Play Store and iOS AppStore. The application, launched by Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, will spread awareness among people by sharing travel and preventive care advisories. The chief secretary said the mobile application provides options to check for symptoms as provided by the government from time to time and follow the advice given thereafter. The application also suggests the nearest hospital where people can report in case they show symptoms of the virus, he added.

