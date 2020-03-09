2 dead, 1 injured after hospital wall collapses in Delhi
At least two persons were killed and one was injured after a wall of Model Eye Hospital collapsed in Lajpat Nagar here on Monday.
The police have cordoned off the area.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
