Kashmiri youth gets training in automobile sector

A private institute in collaboration with government is providing vocational training to youth in motor mechanics and automobiles.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 07:05 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 07:05 IST
Youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir get training in automobile sector. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A private institute in collaboration with government is providing vocational training to youth in motor mechanics and automobiles. At the Kashmir Motors Technical Training Institute here, trainees are taught how to fix engine issues and what to do with an accidental vehicle.

"We first show the youngsters how to perform a service on two and three-wheelers, how to change the filter and Mobil oil, etc. When a bigger problem arises, we show them how to resolve that. After the initial training, we teach them overhauling," Fayaz Ahmad, an instructor at the institute, told ANI here on Monday. The government, in association with various private institutions, has started skill development initiative in Jammu and Kashmir for the training of youth in the region.

"We are taught assembling and maintaining two and three-wheelers. From here, we are getting skill so we can open our own business or work as a mechanic in the future. I would like to thank Kashmir Motors for starting this initiative," Zubair Ahmad, a trainee said. Another trainee, Tariq Bhat, said that they are being taught skills that they can use to find employment opportunities or open up their own garages to make a living. (ANI)

